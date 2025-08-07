Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bp Reports $90 Mln Spending On Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline Early This Year

Bp Reports $90 Mln Spending On Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline Early This Year


2025-08-07 08:08:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In the first half of 2024, bp and its partners invested approximately $60 million in operating expenses and $30 million in capital expenditures for the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Azernews reports, citing the company.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN07082025000195011045ID1109898310

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search