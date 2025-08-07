Daré Bioscience To Host Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Company Update Conference Call And Webcast On August 14, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a biopharmaceutical company with a sole focus of closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real solutions, will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 14, 2025, to review its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and to provide a company update.

To access the conference call via phone, dial (646) 307-1963 or (800) 715-9871 (toll-free). The conference ID number for the call is 2684883. The live webcast can be accessed under“Presentations, Events & Webcasts" in the Investors section of the company's website at . Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. The webcast will be archived in the same section of the company's website and available for replay until August 28, 2025.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company driven by a mission to challenge the status quo, making women's health a priority. Daré believes that innovation does not have to start from scratch. The company's goal is to bring to market as soon as practicable innovative evidence-based solutions that address decades of unmet needs in women's health and enhance outcomes and convenience, primarily in the areas of contraception, sexual health, pelvic pain, fertility, infectious disease, vaginal health and menopause. The potential products Daré identifies, in many cases, already have clinical proof of concept or existing safety data for the active ingredient that the company leverages. This provides optionality and flexibility, in many cases, in how Daré seeks to bring solutions to market in ways designed to optimize access for women in a fiscally responsible manner.

The first FDA-approved product to emerge from Daré's portfolio of women's health product candidates is XACIATOTM (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel 2%, a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older, which is under a global license agreement with Organon. Visit for information about XACIATO. Daré's portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil citrate, the active ingredient in an oral erectile dysfunction drug for men, to treat female sexual arousal disorder (FSAD); and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for menopausal hormone therapy. To learn more about Daré's full portfolio of women's health product candidates and mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit

Daré Bioscience leadership has been named on the Medicine Maker's Power List and Endpoints News' Women in Biopharma and Daré's CEO has been honored as one of Fierce Pharma's Most Influential People in Biopharma for Daré's contributions to innovation and advocacy in the women's health space.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, products and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website (), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, products and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these X (formerly Twitter) accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted in the Investors section of Daré's website.

Contacts:

Daré Bioscience Investor Relations

