Ignitionfinancial Cents Integration Powers Seamless Workflows To Boost Firm Cash Flow And Efficiency

From proposal to payment to delivery, the integration helps accounting firms speed up client onboarding, improve cash flow, and reduce admin

- Greg Strickland, CEO of IgnitionSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ignition , the recurring revenue and billing automation platform for firms and agencies, today unveiled its integration with Financial Cents , a top accounting practice management platform, to fully automate the client engagement lifecycle.By combining Ignition's proposal-to-payment automation with Financial Cents' workflow management capabilities, firms can create a seamless handoff from signed proposals to project assignment and delivery.“With our Financial Cents integration, we're helping accounting firms break free from manual processes that slow them down,” said Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition.“They can onboard clients and get paid faster, allowing them to refocus their energy on scaling the business instead of managing paperwork.”Available now to customers in Canada and the US, the integration enables firms to:* Automate proposals, billing, and payments in Ignition to improve efficiency and cash flow* Automatically create and assign projects in Financial Cents when a client signs an Ignition proposal to kick off work* Keep client information synced across both platforms, reducing duplicate data entry and errors"With this integration, firms will be able to streamline their client engagement and onboarding process to drive a better client experience," said Shahram Zarshenas, CEO of Financial Cents.Previously, Ignition customers needed to use Zapier to connect with Financial Cents to automate workflows. Dawn Brolin, CEO of Powerful Accounting Inc. and leader of The Designated Motivator, welcomes the new direct integration as a long-time joint customer of both platforms.“Ignition and Financial Cents have completely transformed how I manage my firm,” said Dawn Brolin.“Our cash flow has improved, our team is more productive, and clients notice the difference. Now that I can directly connect two of my favorite platforms, we'll spend even less time on onboarding and setup-focusing on the real work instead.”Financial Cents is the latest addition to Ignition's growing ecosystem of practice management integrations, following recent launches with Wolters Kluwer CCH AxcessTM and Karbon earlier this year.To learn more, register for the Ignition and Financial Cents integration webinar on August 20, or visit integrations/financial-centsAbout IgnitionFounded in 2013, Ignition is the recurring revenue and billing automation platform for firms and agencies to transform their sales, billing, and payment processes. Ignition automates proposals, invoicing, payments, and workflows in a single platform, empowering 8,000+ businesses to sell, bill, and get paid for their services with ease. To date, Ignition customers have managed relationships with over 1.9 million clients and earned $9b in revenue via the platform. Ignition's global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, the US, and the UK. Learn more at .About Financial CentsFinancial Cents is an all-in-one accounting practice management solution designed to keep firms organized, efficient, and ahead of deadlines. From automated task tracking and recurring workflows to time tracking, client portals, and document management, it gives accounting teams the visibility to know exactly where every project stands.Trusted by 10,000+ accountants, bookkeepers, and CPAs across North America, firms using Financial Cents save an average of 8 hours per week on admin tasks, freeing up time to deliver higher-value client services and grow their business. Learn more at .Financial Cents Contact: ...###

