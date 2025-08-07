Intuitive Machines Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus said,“We've executed decisively in the second quarter. Internally, we've brought satellite manufacturing in-house, ensuring performance, schedule clarity, and tight integration with our landers and space systems. Externally, we moved to acquire KinetX, a team that delivers exactly the kind of analysis and real-time decision software that our future network will depend on.”

Highlights

Signed purchase agreement to acquire KinetX, an industry leading space navigation and flight dynamics software company, which positions Intuitive Machines for Earth Orbit, Moon, and Mars constellation management across commercial, civil, and national security customers

Strategically invested in in-house satellite production to control delivery of our satellites to support the Near Space Network Services (NSNS) contract, and aligned Mission 3 to support deployment and operation of our first satellite in the second half of 2026

Expanded our production footprint at Houston Spaceport by 140,000 square feet to support in-house satellite and spacecraft production, testing, and mission operations

Achieved $50.3 million of revenue in Q2, up 21% vs. Q2 of prior year driven by growth across key programs partially offset by the EAC impact of our strategic decision to align satellite delivery with Mission 3

Awarded $9.8 million for a phase two contract from a National Security customer to advance Intuitive Machines' Orbital Transfer Vehicle through Critical Design Review

Coupled with the $10 million Texas Space Commission Q2 award for our Earth Reentry Program, Intuitive Machines partnered with Space Forge to enable space-based semiconductor manufacturing, adding to our existing partnership with Rhodium Scientific to develop in-space biopharmaceutical testing

Ended Q2 debt-free, with $345 million cash, resulting continued balance sheet strength and ample liquidity for current operations as well as organic and inorganic growth



Mr. Altemus continued,“We will continue to remain opportunistic on further strategic M&A, while also evaluating internal investments to accelerate growth and drive long-term shareholder value. We have a detailed and robust pipeline of both tuck-in and transformative M&A opportunities and intend to remain aggressive in the marketplace, particularly in data services and National Security Space markets.”

Outlook

Full-year 2025 revenue is projected to be near the low-end of prior outlook, with additional opportunities in the latter part of the year that supports revenue near the prior mid-point of $275 million

Continue to expect positive adjusted EBITDA in 2026



Conference Call Information

Intuitive Machines will host a conference call today, August 7, 2025, at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss these results. A link to the live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available on the investors portion of the Intuitive Machines' website at .

Following the conference call, a webcast replay will be available through the same link on the investors portion of the Intuitive Machines' website at .

Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, the Company has included certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and constitute“non-GAAP financial measures” as defined by the SEC. This includes adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”).

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management team uses to assess the Company's operating performance and is calculated as net income (loss) excluding results from non-operating sources including interest income, interest expense, gain on extinguishing of debt, share-based compensation, change in fair value instruments, gain or loss on issuance of securities, other income/expense, depreciation, impairment of property and equipment, and provision for income taxes. Intuitive Machines has included Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in the Company's operating results and because it is frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical measure, and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Other companies, including companies in Intuitive Machines' industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income (loss) and our other GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under the heading“Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”

We define free cash flow as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations that, after purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including continuous investment in our business and strengthening our balance sheet. Free Cash Flow has limitations as a liquidity measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our cash flows as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Free Cash Flow is not a measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP; Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies due to differences among methods of calculation; and Free Cash Flow may be affected in the near to medium term by the timing of capital investments, fluctuations in our growth and the effect of such fluctuations on working capital and changes in our cash conversion cycle. A reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under the heading“Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”

The Company has also included contracted backlog, which is defined as the total estimate of the revenue the Company expects to realize in the future as a result of performing work on awarded contracts, less the amount of revenue the Company has previously recognized. Intuitive Machines monitors its backlog because we believe it is a forward-looking indicator of potential sales which can be helpful to investors in evaluating the performance of its business and identifying trends over time.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space technology, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully soft-landed the Company's Nova-C class lunar lander, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. In 2025, Intuitive Machines returned to the lunar south pole with a second lander. The Company's products and services are focused through three pillars of space commercialization: Delivery Services, Data Transmission Services, and Infrastructure as a Service. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com .

