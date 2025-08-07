Intuitive Machines Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|344,901
|$
|207,607
|Restricted cash
|2,042
|2,042
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|36,571
|44,759
|Contract assets
|8,438
|34,592
|Prepaid and other current assets
|4,801
|4,161
|Total current assets
|396,753
|293,161
|Property and equipment, net
|40,607
|23,364
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|37,662
|38,765
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|110
|114
|Other assets
|507
|-
|Total assets
|$
|475,639
|$
|355,404
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|22,096
|$
|17,350
|Accounts payable - affiliated companies
|4,308
|2,750
|Contract liabilities, current
|68,426
|65,184
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|2,119
|2,021
|Finance lease liabilities, current
|41
|37
|Other current liabilities
|10,305
|11,489
|Total current liabilities
|107,295
|98,831
|Contract liabilities, non-current
|3,215
|14,334
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|35,136
|35,259
|Finance lease liabilities, non-current
|49
|63
|Earn-out liabilities
|-
|134,156
|Warrant liabilities
|38,809
|68,778
|Other long-term liabilities
|242
|62
|Total liabilities
|184,746
|351,483
|Commitments and contingencies
|MEZZANINE EQUITY
|Series A preferred stock subject to possible redemption
|6,291
|5,990
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|663,725
|1,005,965
|SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Class A common stock
|12
|10
|Class C common stock
|6
|6
|Treasury Stock
|(33,525
|)
|(12,825
|)
|Paid-in capital
|-
|-
|Accumulated deficit
|(347,689
|)
|(996,453
|)
|Total shareholders' deficit attributable to the Company
|(381,196
|)
|(1,009,262
|)
|Noncontrolling interests
|2,073
|1,228
|Total shareholders' deficit
|(379,123
|)
|(1,008,034
|)
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' deficit
|$
|475,639
|$
|355,404
| INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024 1
|2025
|2024 1
|Revenue
|$
|50,313
|$
|41,641
|$
|112,837
|$
|114,860
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation)
|56,047
|48,428
|104,972
|98,268
|Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation) - affiliated companies
|6,109
|9,264
|13,031
|18,623
|Depreciation
|752
|423
|1,375
|837
|General and administrative expense (excluding depreciation)
|16,045
|11,026
|32,176
|27,407
|Total operating expenses
|78,953
|69,141
|151,554
|145,135
|Operating loss
|(28,640
|)
|(27,500
|)
|(38,717
|)
|(30,275
|)
|Other income (expense), net:
|Interest income, net
|3,428
|20
|4,821
|-
|Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities
|-
|22,109
|(33,369
|)
|(488
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(13,033
|)
|21,009
|29,969
|(2,955
|)
|Gain (loss) on issuance of securities
|-
|596
|-
|(68,080
|)
|Other income, net
|39
|421
|65
|422
|Total other income (expense), net
|(9,566
|)
|44,155
|1,486
|(71,101
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(38,206
|)
|16,655
|(37,231
|)
|(101,376
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net income (loss)
|(38,206
|)
|16,655
|(37,231
|)
|(101,376
|)
|Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(13,408
|)
|(2,805
|)
|(1,499
|)
|(24,322
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|383
|789
|845
|1,761
|Net income (loss) attributable to the Company
|(25,181
|)
|18,671
|(36,577
|)
|(78,815
|)
|Less: Preferred dividends
|(151
|)
|(137
|)
|(298
|)
|(608
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common shareholders
|$
|(25,332
|)
|$
|18,534
|$
|(36,875
|)
|$
|(79,423
|)
________________________
1 Reflects immaterial, non-cash corrections primarily related to historical estimated contract losses on certain lunar payload services contracts; see our June 30, 2025 Form 10-Q for further information.
| INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(37,231
|)
|$
|(101,376
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation
|1,375
|837
|Bad debt expense
|135
|440
|Share-based compensation expense
|5,364
|5,895
|Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities
|33,369
|488
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(29,969
|)
|2,955
|Loss on issuance of securities
|-
|68,080
|Other
|177
|154
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|8,053
|(21,821
|)
|Accounts receivable - affiliated companies
|(16
|)
|-
|Contract assets
|26,154
|(834
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|(1,131
|)
|(172
|)
|Other assets, net
|1,107
|244
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|305
|7,145
|Accounts payable – affiliated companies
|1,558
|(37
|)
|Contract liabilities – current and long-term
|(7,876
|)
|(3,150
|)
|Other liabilities
|(1,218
|)
|3,450
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|156
|(37,702
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(14,176
|)
|(3,793
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(14,176
|)
|(3,793
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Warrants exercised
|176,620
|51,360
|Redemption of warrants
|(66
|)
|-
|Transaction costs
|-
|(437
|)
|Repurchase of Class A Common Stock
|(20,700
|)
|-
|Proceeds from borrowings
|-
|10,000
|Repayment of loans
|-
|(15,000
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of securities
|-
|27,481
|Payment of withholding taxes from share-based awards
|(4,540
|)
|(2,123
|)
|Stock option exercises
|-
|300
|Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|-
|(973
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|151,314
|70,608
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|137,294
|29,113
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|209,649
|4,560
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
|346,943
|33,673
|Less: restricted cash
|2,042
|2,042
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|$
|344,901
|$
|31,631
| INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Adjusted EBITDA
The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA.
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(38,206
|)
|$
|16,655
|$
|(37,231
|)
|$
|(101,376
|)
|Adjusted to exclude the following:
|Depreciation
|752
|423
|1,375
|837
|Interest income, net
|(3,428
|)
|(20
|)
|(4,821
|)
|-
|Share-based compensation expense
|2,520
|1,969
|5,364
|5,895
|Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities
|-
|(22,109
|)
|33,369
|488
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|13,033
|(21,009
|)
|(29,969
|)
|2,955
|(Gain) loss on issuance of securities
|-
|(596
|)
|-
|68,080
|Other income, net
|(39
|)
|(421
|)
|(65
|)
|(422
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(25,368
|)
|$
|(25,108
|)
|$
|(31,978
|)
|$
|(23,543
|)
Free Cash Flow
We define free cash flow as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations that, after purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including continuous investment in our business and strengthening our balance sheet.
Free Cash Flow has limitations as a liquidity measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our cash flows as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- Free Cash Flow is not a measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies due to differences among methods of calculation. Free Cash Flow may be affected in the near to medium term by the timing of capital investments, fluctuations in our growth and the effect of such fluctuations on working capital and changes in our cash conversion cycle.
The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, to free cash flow:
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|156
|$
|(37,702
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(14,176
|)
|(3,793
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(14,020
|)
|$
|(41,495
|)
Backlog
The following table presents our backlog as of the periods indicated:
|(in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Backlog
|$
|256,909
|$
|328,345
Backlog decreased by $71.4 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, primarily due to continued performance on existing contracts of $112.8 million and IM-2 mission close-out adjustments of $8.4 million, partially offset by $49.8 million in new awards primarily associated with the NSN contract of $18.0 million, TSC grant of $10.0 million, OMES III contract of $7.0 million, and various other contracts.
