Flair Becomes An Official Sensi Integration Partner, Bringing Smart Zoning And Balanced Comfort To Every Home

Flair Becomes an Official Sensi Integration Partner

Flair Logo

- Daniel Myers, CEO of FlairSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Flair , a leader in Smart Vent Zoning and Air Balancing solutions, is proud to announce its official integration with Copeland's Sensi smart thermostats. This integration allows Flair to work seamlessly with all Sensi thermostat models - including the original Sensi smart thermostat, Sensi Lite, Sensi Touch, and Sensi Touch 2 - to balance heating and cooling throughout the home.With this new integration, Sensi joins Flair's growing family of official integrations - including ecobee, Honeywell, Nest, Carrier Infinity, and Bryant Evolution - and gives homeowners access to both advanced airflow and thermostat controls.With this new integration, Flair gives Sensi thermostat users more ways to customize comfort:- Optimize airflow throughout the home: Flair Smart Vents direct heating or cooling to specific rooms, making comfort and efficiency highly personalized.- Support existing schedules: Flair balances heating and cooling alongside the Sensi thermostat's built-in schedules.- Prioritize comfort with room sensors: When paired with the Sensi Touch 2 and its compatible room sensor , Flair can help reduce hot and cold spots by prioritizing or balancing temperatures in the rooms that matter most.“We're excited to collaborate with Copeland to help homeowners create a more comfortable, balanced environment with the thermostat they already trust,” said Daniel Myers, CEO of Flair.“This integration adds powerful, room-by-room airflow controls and zoning options to the already impressive smart thermostat features of Sensi.”As an official integration, Flair's Smart Vent Zoning and hvacOSTM platform add a new level of airflow precision comfort and efficiency only available through official integrations. This means Flair's platform works with Sensi thermostats and sensors to adjust equipment run times and setpoints, as well as direct conditioned air where it's needed, providing a seamless comfort experience.“We're pleased to work with Flair to give Sensi thermostat users more ways to create a comfortable, balanced home,” said Steve Stanze, marketing director, Electronics & Controls for Copeland.“Combining the precision of Flair Smart Vents with the reliability and smart connectivity of Sensi thermostats delivers a seamless experience - making comfort and efficiency more attainable for every homeowner.”Available NowFlair's Smart Vent Zoning and Air Balancing solutions are available now for all Sensi thermostat owners - and for those considering a new thermostat for their home. Customers can purchase Flair solutions directly from flair , and Sensi thermostats and room sensors at copeland.About FlairFounded in 2014, Flair is a leading provider of smart home technology that empowers homeowners to control their indoor climate and energy consumption. With its innovative products and user-friendly software, Flair offers a seamless and efficient way to manage home comfort. flair

