Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia, US Agree to Putin, Trump Meeting

Russia, US Agree to Putin, Trump Meeting


2025-08-07 06:54:46
(MENAFN) Moscow and Washington have come to an agreement to arrange a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump “in the coming days,” a close aide to Putin stated on Thursday.

“At the proposal of the American side, an agreement was reached in principle to hold a bilateral meeting at the highest level in the near future,” Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow.

Ushakov added that officials from both nations have started preparations for the encounter. The two sides have also provisionally agreed on the location for the talks, although further specifics will be announced later.

He noted that "next week" is being considered as a target timeframe for the summit but emphasized that it remains uncertain how long the arrangements will take.

“But the possibility of holding the meeting during the next week was taken into account, and we feel quite optimistic about this scenario,” he remarked.

Ushakov’s comments came after Trump expressed on Wednesday that there is a “good chance” he will meet with his Russian counterpart “soon.”

Additionally, on Wednesday, US special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Putin in Moscow, just two days before Trump’s 10-day deadline for Russia to agree on a ceasefire deal with Ukraine, which expires on Friday, or face fresh sanctions.

Regarding the meeting, Ushakov mentioned that Witkoff raised the prospect of a trilateral meeting including Putin, Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

However, Ushakov clarified that this subject was not explicitly discussed, and Moscow refrained from commenting further on the issue.

MENAFN07082025000045017167ID1109897825

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search