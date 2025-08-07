403
Study Reveals Number of California Wildfires’ Deaths
(MENAFN) A recent study disclosed on Wednesday that the wildfires in Southern California earlier in 2025 caused 400 more deaths than initially reported.
“While there were only 30 direct fatalities from the Los Angeles wildfires, this study estimates that 440 deaths from January 5 to February 1, 2025, were attributable to the wildfires,” noted research published by JAMA Network Open, an open-access medical journal from the American Medical Association.
The study explained, “These additional deaths likely reflect a combination of factors, including increased exposure to poor air quality and healthcare delays and interruptions.”
Andrew Stokes, the study’s lead author, told a news agency that these figures suggest "the real burden far above the official toll."
Stokes added, “As we all know, the wildfire smoke contains many toxic substances and particles, so those who were on the front lines, as well as affected communities, were exposed to many things that could increase their risk for disease later on."
The research emphasized the importance of broadening fatality counts beyond direct deaths, stating, "The findings from this study underscore the need to complement direct fatalities estimates with alternative methods to quantify the additional mortality burden of wildfires and of climate-related emergencies more broadly."
It also called for better tracking of death rates, adding, "They also highlight the need for improved mortality surveillance during and after wildfire emergencies."
