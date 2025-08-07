Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thailand, Cambodia Reach Ceasefire Deal


2025-08-07 06:33:05
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Thailand and Cambodia reached an accord comprising 13 points to implement a ceasefire aimed at reducing tensions along their contested border, following five days of armed conflict last month.

The deal was finalized at a General Border Committee meeting, which was jointly chaired by Cambodian Defense Chief General Tea Seiha and his Thai counterpart General Nattaphon Narkphanit, held in Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia.

According to a statement issued by the Cambodian Information Ministry, Cambodia and Thailand "agree to maintain peace along the border, with Malaysia as mediator."

The plan seeks to "ensure peaceful coexistence between border communities," as reported by a news outlet.

Earlier that same day, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed the two defense ministers prior to their bilateral discussions with the border committee.

The visiting defense leaders have "given their commitment to observe a full ceasefire” in the border area, the Prime Minister stated.

He added, “In fact both countries want Malaysia to continue facilitate peace negotiation without involving others within and outside ASEAN," referring to the regional association of Southeast Asian nations, in a message posted on X after the meeting.

Last month, the two neighboring Southeast Asian nations were involved in cross-border clashes that caused numerous casualties.

On July 28, during a trilateral meeting with Malaysia’s Prime Minister, they consented to an unconditional ceasefire.

