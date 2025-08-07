Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Taiwan reports China initiated air, sea army exercises around island

2025-08-07 06:23:33
(MENAFN) Taiwan's Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that China had initiated coordinated air and sea military exercises around the island.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry reported tracking 47 Chinese military aircraft by 8:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT). Of those, 32 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's air defense identification zones in the north, center, southwest, and east. These aircraft were participating in joint training activities alongside Chinese navy vessels, according to the ministry.

At the time of the report, Chinese authorities had not officially responded or confirmed the drills.

China views Taiwan as a breakaway region, while Taiwan has consistently rejected that stance, maintaining its self-governance since 1949.

