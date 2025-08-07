403
Thailand, Cambodia to reduce tensions on boarders
(MENAFN) Thailand and Cambodia have reached an agreement on a 13-point plan aimed at implementing a ceasefire to reduce tensions along their contested border, following five days of clashes last month.
This accord was finalized during a General Border Committee meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and co-led by Cambodia’s Defense Chief Gen. Tea Seiha and his Thai counterpart Gen. Nattaphon Narkphanit.
According to a statement from Cambodia’s Information Ministry, both countries “agree to maintain peace along the border, with Malaysia as mediator.” The plan focuses on fostering “peaceful coexistence between border communities,” as reported by regional news sources.
Earlier in the day, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed the two defense chiefs before their bilateral discussions with the border committee. He confirmed that the officials had “given their commitment to observe a full ceasefire” in the border area.
“In fact both countries want Malaysia to continue facilitate peace negotiation without involving others within and outside ASEAN,” Anwar said on X following the meeting, referencing the regional association of Southeast Asian nations.
Last month, cross-border fighting between the two neighbors caused multiple casualties. During a trilateral meeting on July 28 with Malaysia’s prime minister, Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an unconditional ceasefire.
Anwar described the recent talks with the defense chiefs as “a meaningful meeting.”
