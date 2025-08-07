403
Moscow, Washington agree to hold Putin-Trump meeting
(MENAFN) An agreement has reportedly been reached between Moscow and Washington to arrange a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump “in the coming days,” according to a close aide to Putin.
Yuri Ushakov, speaking to reporters in Moscow on Thursday, said, “At the suggestion of the American side, a deal was agreed in principle to hold a bilateral meeting at the highest level in the coming days.”
Ushakov noted that officials from both nations have already started preparations for the summit. While the two sides have tentatively settled on a location for the talks, further details will be announced later.
He mentioned that “next week” is being considered as a potential timeframe for the meeting but acknowledged the difficulty in predicting how long the arrangements might take. “But the option of holding the meeting during the next week was considered, and we are quite positive about this option,” Ushakov added.
These comments came shortly after Trump said on Wednesday that there is a “good chance” he will meet with Putin “soon.”
Additionally, US special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, just two days ahead of Trump’s 10-day deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine by Friday or face additional sanctions.
