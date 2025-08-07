CM Yogi Inaugurates Rs 79 Crore Atal Residential School In Moradabad, Slams Opposition Over Education Failures

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, inaugurated the Atal Residential School in Moradabad, constructed at a cost of ₹79 crore, and used the occasion to launch a scathing attack on the opposition. He remarked that those who once came to power through appeasement politics now find themselves politically irrelevant-neither connected to society nor concerned about future generations.

CM Yogi emphasized that the BJP's welfare schemes are rooted not in appeasement but in genuine public satisfaction, ensuring benefits reach every citizen without bias or discrimination. Criticizing past governments, he said, "Power was once treated as a platform for appeasement, turning education into a hub of cheating, chaos, and caste politics."

"Today, those same people are suddenly concerned about public satisfaction," he said. "Our government doesn't indulge in appeasement-it works for the holistic welfare of all. That's why the public continues to trust the BJP."

Extending festive greetings for Raksha Bandhan, Shri Krishna Janmashtami, and Independence Day, the Chief Minister also announced free travel for all women in state-run buses on August 8, 9, and 10.

Dedicating the new school to the children of labour families in the Moradabad division, CM Yogi described it as an ideal "temple of education" established in the memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, during his birth centenary year. He said the school is not only an educational institution but also a center to instill cultural values, discipline, and self-reliance in the younger generation.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive for the effective use of the BOC fund, the CM said that, unlike previous governments where this fund was misused for corruption and distribution, it is now being directed towards the education of workers' children.

So far, 18 Atal Residential Schools have been established across Uttar Pradesh, providing free, high-quality education to over 18,000 children of labourers and orphans. Calling it a testament to his government's commitment to education, CM Yogi noted that the era of cheating in exams has ended, replaced by a transparent and honest system. As a result, Uttar Pradesh now ranks among the top five states in the country in the education sector.

These schools are equipped with modern teaching tools, hostels for both senior and junior students, full residential facilities, sports complexes, labs, and skill development programs. He also announced that the government will bear the full cost of higher education-including medical and IIT studies-for students graduating from these schools.

Lashing out at the Samajwadi Party, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath questioned its leaders' recent talk of "PDA", citing their poor track record in the education sector. He recalled that during the late Kalyan Singh's government, when students were taught“ग से गणेश”, SP leaders objected and demanded it be changed to“ग से गधा”.“This reflects their mindset,” said CM Yogi, adding that while the BJP seeks to instill Indian culture and values in children, SP leaders had no qualms about insulting revered deities like Lord Ganesh.

Highlighting the poor state of education under previous regimes, CM Yogi said, "There were neither timely recruitments of teachers nor any serious efforts to improve educational standards. The entire administrative and academic ecosystem was crippled by nepotism and caste-based politics." Criminal elements operated with impunity in almost every district, dragging the state into an era of anarchy and communal unrest.“For them, mass cheating was a right, not a crime. They gambled with the future of our youth through systematic exam fraud,” he added.

In contrast, today's Uttar Pradesh is not only scaling new heights of development but also taking pride in its cultural heritage and educational progress. The Chief Minister noted that through flagship initiatives like Heritage, Development, Education and One District, One Product, the state is carving out a distinct identity for itself. Under the 'One District, One Medical College' initiative, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a pioneer in health education.

CM Yogi pointed to Atal Residential Schools as a shining model of educational excellence.“If the Samajwadi Party wants to see what a true educational model looks like, they should visit an Atal Residential School,” he said. He also highlighted the transformation brought through Operation Kayakalp, under which 1.54 lakh dilapidated schools were renovated. Furthermore, under the Chief Minister Abhyudaya School initiative, model schools are being developed in 57 districts.

During the inauguration of the Atal Residential School in Moradabad division, CM Yogi visited classrooms and interacted with the students. He especially engaged with the girl students, inquiring about the facilities being provided. The Chief Minister also signed autographs, distributed chocolates, and took selfies with the children, creating a memorable and warm atmosphere.

The Atal Residential School in Moradabad stands as a testament to the visionary planning of the Uttar Pradesh government. Spread over 13.5 acres and constructed at a cost of ₹79 crore, the school offers a nurturing environment for learning, discipline, and holistic development. The school has a residential capacity of 1,000 students, with 640 students set to be enrolled in the 2025–26 academic year. The campus features state-of-the-art educational infrastructure, including 28 smart classrooms, 11 fully-equipped laboratories, 6 tutorial rooms, and a rich library collection.

In terms of residential facilities, there are 300-bed hostels for senior boys and senior girls, 200-bed dormitories for junior boys and junior girls, and separate mess facilities for boys and girls, ensuring safe, hygienic, and nutritious meals. Staff housing includes 6 Type-1 and 6 Type-2 flats, 30 residences under Type-3 categories (A, B, C), and a dedicated residence for the school principal.

To ensure uninterrupted energy supply, a 100 kW ESS has been installed on the campus. The school is not just an educational institute but a model of disciplined living, value-based learning, and sustainable development-a step toward building a self-reliant future generation.