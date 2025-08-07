Mike Lindell Media Corp. OTC: MLMC Announces Its New Breaking News Coverage And Tip Line Headed Up By Spin Room Anchor, Vanessa Broussard Of LINDELLTV

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Have you ever wanted to report a newsworthy event or hot news tip? Sign up now! Don't Just Watch The News - Make The News through LINDELLTV and VOCL SOCIAL

Chaska, MN, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC: MLMC) announces Vanessa Broussard, host of "Spin Room" to head up breaking news coverage for LINDELLTV. Ms. Broussard, was on site during the Butler, Pennsylvania rally when President Donald J. Trump was shot. Her nearly 30 years of news experience and passion for news to provide not only breaking news coverage through the LINDELLTV app, VOCL SOCIAL, but also through the news tip line Email: ... - LindellTV will also provide Breaking News Alerts for its viewers on LINDELLTV and VOCL. Vanessa Broussard will continue hosting Spin Room in addition to handling the Breaking News duties. ALL TIPS WILL BE VETTED, PROPERLY FACT CHECKED and BOT PROOFED. Now, anyone can provide news tips or breaking news to us.

Vanessa Broussard said, "I'm honored to step into this new role at LindellTV, overseeing the breaking news desk. In this fast-moving media landscape, delivering timely, accurate, and impactful news is more important than ever. I'm excited to lead a team committed to bringing viewers the stories that matter most, as they unfold."

Mike Lindell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LindellTV and Mike Lindell Media Corp. said, "With so much news constantly breaking all around us, we're blessed to have Vanessa Broussard, she's all about news. She eats, sleeps and breathes news and will do a fabulous job on the breaking news desk."

ABOUT MIKE LINDELL MEDIA, CORP.

Mike Lindell Media, Corp. operates a conservative broadcast network to provide a conservative alternative to mainstream media outlets through its platforms at LindellTV.com (launched in April 2021 and rebranded as Lindell-TV in February 2025) and (launched as FrankSocial in April 2022 and rebranded as VOCL in September 2024) (collectively the“Platforms”). The Company has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on its Platforms. The Company strives to provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting. Recently, the Company was

granted press access for its reporters to White House press conferences under the Trump administration. The Company will report primarily from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House, covering United States and world events.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the business, operations and future plans of Mike Lindell Media, Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“would”,“will”: and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The Company believes that its primary risk factors include, but are not limited to its limited capital resources and its need for substantial financing; the need to develop effective internal process and system; changes in the overall economy; changes in technology, its ability to attract viewers to its platforms, its ability to attract advertisers and paid users to its platforms, the number and size of competitors and the mix of its products and services offered in its markets; and changes in the law and regulatory policy. Additionally, certain information included in this communication contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the future anticipated direction of the media industry, plans for future expansion, various business development activities, planned capital expenditures, future funding sources, anticipated sales growth and potential contracts. These forward statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operations or results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, among others, risks associated with unproven sales derived from the Company's operations, dependence on its access to WHITE HOUSE events and press conferences, risks associated with the media and communications industry, global or domestic terrorism, energy or power failure, and the risks related to its operations as a news outlet and social media platform.