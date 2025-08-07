Kazakhstan, South Korea Set Ambitious Goals For Joint Industrial Projects
During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the current
state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in
the fields of industry and construction.
Special attention was given to the dynamic development of industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea, including cooperation in the field of mechanical engineering. One of the key projects in this area is the construction of the KIA car factory in the city of Kostanay.
The parties considered the possibility of timing the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation to coincide with the opening of the car factory, planned for November of this year.
By the end of 2024, the volume of Kazakh-Korean trade amounted to $3.1 billion, thanks to which South Korea is among Kazakhstan's top 10 largest trading partners.
