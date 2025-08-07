Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Majority of Germans Oppose Israel's Actions in Gaza

2025-08-07 06:02:45
(MENAFN) A recent poll published by a newsmagazine on Thursday reveals that approximately 80% of the German population disapproves of Israel's lethal military operations in Gaza.

In addition, around 75% of respondents expressed support for their government applying increased pressure on Israel, including the implementation of "sanctions."

The findings also show that 40% of Germans are of the opinion that Israel has "overstepped its bounds" in its conflict with Hamas.

The data further highlights that younger generations in Germany exhibit even stronger disapproval toward Israel's violent campaign in Gaza.

Another significant aspect of the survey is that Germany registered the highest rate of opposition to Israel’s actions when compared to other European nations.

The country has experienced large-scale protests, with citizens flooding the streets to denounce what they describe as "war crimes" committed by Israel in Gaza.

In response to the intensifying public criticism, Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on July 28 that his administration is contemplating measures to escalate diplomatic pressure on Israel due to the worsening "humanitarian situation" in the besieged enclave.

Historically, Germany has been one of Israel's firmest allies, with government officials often reaffirming the nation's "historical responsibility" rooted in its Nazi legacy and the atrocities carried out against Jewish people during World War II.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign has reportedly resulted in the deaths of over 60,000 individuals in the Gaza Strip. Its blockade has caused critical shortages of food, leading to deaths from "starvation."

