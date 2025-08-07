India's Electronics Exports Surge 47 Pc In Q1, Set To Reach $46-50 Billion In FY26

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) India's electronics exports witnessed a sharp rise in the first quarter of FY26, with a 47 per cent year-on-year growth led by a strong performance in mobile phone exports, industry data showed on Thursday.

According to data compiled by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), electronics exports reached $12.4 billion in Q1 FY26, up from $8.43 billion in the same period last year.

With this momentum, the industry body projects that electronics exports are expected to touch $46–50 billion by the end of the fiscal year.

The standout performer was the mobile phone segment, which grew by 55 per cent, from $4.9 billion in Q1 FY25 to estimated $7.6 billion in Q1 FY26.

Non-mobile electronics exports also posted solid growth, rising from $3.53 billion to estimated $4.8 billion, an increase of 36 per cent. These include key product segments such as solar modules, switching and routing apparatus, charger adapters and parts, and components.

“We congratulate the mobile phone industry for this outstanding performance. This is a strategic national achievement. Now begins the real climb towards global competitiveness, sustainability, and deeper value addition. Other product segments in electronics have also shown significant growth such as solar modules, networking equipment, chargers, and components are gaining traction,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA.

“We must now accelerate their expansion. We need IT hardware, wearables, hearables, and consumer electronics exports to rise sharply,” he added.

India's electronics manufacturing sector has undergone a historic transformation over the past decade.

Total electronics production rose from $31 billion in FY15 to $133 billion in FY25, driven by targeted industrial strategy.

This growth was enabled by well-calibrated policy interventions such as the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and strong state-industry collaboration.

“We need globally competitive Indian brands and Indian champions across the entire value chain from components and sub-assemblies to final products. This is the path to long-term sovereignty in electronics,” Mohindroo noted.

This strong start to the fiscal year comes on the back of record-breaking growth in the previous two years. India's total electronics exports grew from $29.1 billion in FY24 to $38.6 billion in FY25.