Thermahood TH120 M New Fire-Rated Solution For Recessed Lights, Downlights & Speakers

UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thermahood is proud to announce that its TH120 M - the robust metal variant of its popular downlight cover - can now be used to achieve 30- and 60-minute fire-rating.

Designed for use with recessed downlights, downlights and ceiling speakers, the TH120 M provides an effective solution for protecting fixtures while maintaining ceiling integrity and reducing air leakage.

TH120 M can be used to achieve fire ratings when installed according to approved methods. This makes it an ideal choice for developers, contractors, and self-builders looking to meet building control requirements without compromising on performance or installation efficiency.

In addition to contributing to fire safety, the TH120 M supports improved airtightness and energy efficiency, helping reduce heat loss and preventing cold draughts - key factors in modern low-carbon construction and retrofit projects.

Key Benefits:

-Suitable for recessed downlights, downlights and ceiling speakers

-Supports improved airtightness and energy efficiency

-Reduces heat loss and draughts

-Strong, durable metal construction

-Helps meet Part L and Part B building regulations

-BS EN 1364-2

-EN 13501-2

-E30 (30min) and E60 (60min)

About Thermahood

Thermahood provides innovative, easy-to-install solutions that ensure airtightness, improve energy efficiency, and protect fittings in ceilings. With the addition of fire-rated certification for the TH120 M, Thermahood continues to set the standard for safe and sustainable building products.

