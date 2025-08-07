403
Japanese F-2A Fighter Crashes in Pacific
(MENAFN) A Japanese combat aircraft plunged into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday amid a scheduled training operation, according to the nation’s air force.
The single-seat F-2A fighter, operated by the Self-Defense Forces, went down off the eastern coast of Japan. The pilot was successfully retrieved without injury, as reported by a news agency.
Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force stated that the crash was reported shortly after noon local time. The aircraft had departed earlier from Hyakuri Air Base, situated in the Ibaraki region.
“No damage to vessels at the accident site has been reported so far,” stated the air force, which is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
This incident follows a fatal accident in May, when a T-4 military training aircraft crashed in the central Aichi region, resulting in the deaths of both crew members.
