Uzbekistan, Russia Join Forces To Revolutionize Heating And Cooling Systems

2025-08-07 05:07:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 6 . A business delegation from Uzbekistan, supported by the Uzbek Embassy and Trade Representation in Russia, met with R-Klimat executives to discuss launching OEM and ODM production of heating and cooling systems, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, meetings were held with Valentin Salomin, Business Development Director, and Alexander Danilchenko, Chief Financial Officer of R-Klimat.

The discussions focused on prospects for launching OEM and ODM production of heating and cooling systems in Uzbekistan, with subsequent exports to the Russian market. Both sides expressed interest in developing long-term industrial cooperation in this strategic sector.

In the course of the meeting, representatives of Uzbek companies Sam Ferre LLC and Texnopark LLC showcased their product samples. R-Klimat representatives were presented with concrete proposals for collaboration.

Meanwhile, in 2024, R-Klimat imported heating and cooling systems, as well as copper-based products, into Russia worth a total of $122 million. These products are sold on the Russian market under the Balu and Electrolux brands (under license).

