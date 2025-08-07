Azerbaijan Represented At Turkic World Nicosia Poetry Evenings

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The international literary festival titled "Turkic World Nicosia Poetry Evenings" has taken place in the capital of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Nicosia, Azernews reports.

Held at the Presidential Palace of the TRNC, the event gathered renowned poets and writers from various countries of the Turkic world.

The poems recited, the topics discussed, and the thoughts shared about literature during the four-day festival served to further strengthen cultural bridges among Turkic peoples.

Khuraman Muradova, an honorary member of the Writers' Unions of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan, a patriotic poet, and an honorary professor of the International Academy of Turkic World Studies and Alisher Navoi Tashkent State University, proudly represented our country at this magnificent platform.

In her speech, she touched upon the idea of "One nation, three states", and in the poems she recited within the framework of the festival, the spirit of moral unity of the Turkic world was vividly reflected.

One of the memorable highlights of the festival was the attendance of the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar.

Ersin Tatar warmly greeted the poets, listened to the festival presentations, and presented state awards to selected literary figures. His gesture was received with appreciation as a symbolic expression of the high regard for literature and the arts.

It was emphasized that such international events are of great importance for strengthening the spiritual unity of the Turkic world, preserving common cultural values, and passing them on to future generations.

Literary festivals like these, where word and art intersect, are celebrations of unity and brotherhood that transcend geographical boundaries and borders.

The festival contributes to the recognition and appreciation of the shared language, history, and culture through poetry.