TN BJP Slams DMK Govt Over Damaged Check Dam In Tiruchirapalli

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 7 (IANS ) Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran has strongly criticised the DMK government for its alleged negligence in repairing a damaged check dam near Alagiri Puram in Tiruchirapalli district.

The check dam, constructed across the Kollidam river at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore last year, has been damaged and left unattended, leading to significant hardship for local farmers.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Nagendran said that the state government's "apathy" has resulted in the loss of valuable rainwater, which should have been stored for irrigation purposes but is now flowing into the sea.

A video showing affected farmers standing in the river and staging a protest has gone viral, drawing public attention and raising concerns over the plight of the farming community.

He accused the DMK regime of constructing the check dam using substandard materials and failing to undertake timely repairs.

"The government's carelessness has destroyed the livelihood of the farmers who depend on the dam for irrigation. This is not just negligence - it is an assault on the farmers' right to survive," Nagendran said.

Highlighting broader agricultural issues in the state, the BJP leader said that paddy bags stocked in ill-maintained godowns were getting soaked and wasted in the rain.

He also pointed to poor maintenance of irrigation canals, which remain clogged and dry, further adding to crop loss and mounting distress among farmers.

Nagendran condemned what he called the DMK government's continued disregard for farmers' welfare.

"Whether it is storage, irrigation, or compensation, the government has failed on every front. Farmers have repeatedly raised their voices, but their cries have fallen on deaf ears," he added.

He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to immediately address the demands of the protesting farmers in Alagiri Puram and initiate the swift restoration of the damaged check dam.

He also called for a comprehensive review of all pending and damaged check dams across Tamil Nadu and demanded that construction and repair works be carried out on a war footing.

"The government must act now to prevent further agricultural losses and restore faith among our farmers," Nagendran concluded.