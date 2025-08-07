403
Moscow declares Putin-Trump meeting approved
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have agreed in principle to hold a meeting as early as next week, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ushakov stated that both sides have settled on a venue for the summit, though the specific details will be disclosed at a later time.
The announcement follows the recent visit of US special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow, which the White House said yielded unexpectedly positive outcomes.
Ushakov also noted that while Witkoff floated the idea of a three-way meeting involving Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the Kremlin has chosen not to comment on that proposal at this time.
