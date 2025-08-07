Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US wants to soften denouncing human rights violations of Israel

2025-08-07 04:52:13
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly preparing to scale back its condemnation of human rights violations in nations such as Israel, El Salvador, and Russia, based on leaked drafts of upcoming State Department reports.

According to reports, these early versions of the State Department’s annual human rights assessments reflect significant departures from prior editions. The draft focused on Israel, for example, reportedly removes mentions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial and his administration’s controversial efforts to reshape the judiciary. It also excludes prior documentation of surveillance tactics targeting Palestinians and movement restrictions, such as those highlighted in Amnesty International’s findings on facial recognition use in occupied areas.

Compared to the version released under the previous administration, which spanned more than 100 pages, the updated draft concerning Israel is said to be only 25 pages long.

In the case of El Salvador, the draft document states there were “no credible reports of significant human rights abuses” in 2024. This marks a sharp contrast to earlier findings that cited government-linked killings, reports of torture, and “harsh and life-threatening prison conditions.”

The reported changes signal a notable shift in how the US may choose to engage with human rights narratives concerning key international partners and adversaries.


