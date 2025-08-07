403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US wants to soften denouncing human rights violations of Israel
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly preparing to scale back its condemnation of human rights violations in nations such as Israel, El Salvador, and Russia, based on leaked drafts of upcoming State Department reports.
According to reports, these early versions of the State Department’s annual human rights assessments reflect significant departures from prior editions. The draft focused on Israel, for example, reportedly removes mentions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial and his administration’s controversial efforts to reshape the judiciary. It also excludes prior documentation of surveillance tactics targeting Palestinians and movement restrictions, such as those highlighted in Amnesty International’s findings on facial recognition use in occupied areas.
Compared to the version released under the previous administration, which spanned more than 100 pages, the updated draft concerning Israel is said to be only 25 pages long.
In the case of El Salvador, the draft document states there were “no credible reports of significant human rights abuses” in 2024. This marks a sharp contrast to earlier findings that cited government-linked killings, reports of torture, and “harsh and life-threatening prison conditions.”
The reported changes signal a notable shift in how the US may choose to engage with human rights narratives concerning key international partners and adversaries.
According to reports, these early versions of the State Department’s annual human rights assessments reflect significant departures from prior editions. The draft focused on Israel, for example, reportedly removes mentions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial and his administration’s controversial efforts to reshape the judiciary. It also excludes prior documentation of surveillance tactics targeting Palestinians and movement restrictions, such as those highlighted in Amnesty International’s findings on facial recognition use in occupied areas.
Compared to the version released under the previous administration, which spanned more than 100 pages, the updated draft concerning Israel is said to be only 25 pages long.
In the case of El Salvador, the draft document states there were “no credible reports of significant human rights abuses” in 2024. This marks a sharp contrast to earlier findings that cited government-linked killings, reports of torture, and “harsh and life-threatening prison conditions.”
The reported changes signal a notable shift in how the US may choose to engage with human rights narratives concerning key international partners and adversaries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment