Doha, Qatar: Qatar's banking sector experienced robust growth across key indicators in June 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, according to the latest report released by the Qatar Central Bank (QCB). The data signals continued financial stability and expansion, with notable increases in commercial banks' assets, domestic deposits, credit, and money supply.

The total assets of commercial banks surged by 6.3 percent, reaching QR2.13 trillion, up from approximately QR2 trillion in June 2024. This rise highlights increased lending activity, portfolio diversification, and a resilient macroeconomic environment supported by strong public and private sector confidence.

In parallel, total domestic deposits grew by 1.9 percent, amounting to QR850.5bn, reflecting consumer and business confidence in the financial system. The steady deposit inflow indicates healthy savings behavior and stable liquidity conditions across the banking sector.



Meanwhile, total domestic credit rose significantly by 5.2 percent to reach QR1.33 trillion. This increase underscores a dynamic credit market, driven by growth in financing across sectors such as construction, real estate, and manufacturing, as Qatar continues to invest in infrastructure and economic diversification under its National Vision 2030.

On the monetary front, the Broad Money Supply (M2), which includes cash, checking deposits, and easily convertible near money, grew by 1.1 percent, hitting QR740.3bn. The modest rise in M2 suggests controlled monetary expansion, which is crucial for managing inflationary pressures while supporting sustainable economic growth.

Analysts attribute these positive developments to a combination of factors, including high energy prices, increased government spending on infrastructure, and reforms to stimulate private sector participation. The continued momentum also reflects the effectiveness of QCB's monetary policies in maintaining a balance between growth and price stability.

Several Doha-based senior economists noted that Qatar's banking sector remains well-capitalised and resilient, which reflects prudent regulatory oversight and strong economic fundamentals. On the other hand, the steady increase in credit and deposits is a sign of confidence from both businesses and consumers.”

The QCB's report reaffirms the central bank's commitment to maintaining financial stability and transparency, which are essential for long-term investor confidence. With Qatar poised to host a growing number of international events and projects post-World Cup 2022, the banking sector is expected to continue playing a pivotal role in supporting the country's economic transformation.

As global markets remain uncertain, Qatar's steady domestic performance offers a positive outlook for the region's banking and financial sectors in the months ahead.