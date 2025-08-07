Kitchen Towel Markets And Companies Analysis Report 2025-2034 Featuring 24 Industry Players, Including Accrol Group, Oji Holdings, And Kruger Products

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kitchen Towel Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025 - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Kitchen Towel Market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2034. The rising focus on kitchen hygiene and personal cleanliness, particularly in urban regions, is reshaping consumer preferences. As awareness increases, both disposable and reusable kitchen towels are witnessing steady demand across households. This trend is pronounced in emerging markets embracing modern kitchen habits.

Consumers now prioritize products that are efficient in cleaning, eco-conscious, and highly absorbent. Kitchen towels that align with these requirements are gaining momentum as essential home care items. Additionally, the shift in hygiene standards post-pandemic has significantly contributed to increased usage of kitchen towels in everyday cooking and cleaning activities.

The growth of the global hospitality industry is a key factor in expanding market opportunities. Commercial kitchens across hotels, restaurants, and catering services depend on kitchen towels for food prep, service, and cleanup. As global tourism recovers and the food service industry scales back to pre-pandemic levels, demand for cleaning essentials such as kitchen towels is rising. This trend supports a steady increase in product procurement to maintain hygiene compliance and ensure safety standards across food-related operations.

The microfiber kitchen towels segment generated USD 1.5 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2034. The microfiber category dominates the material segment due to its superior absorbency, strength, and fast-drying nature. These towels outperform traditional cotton or paper options by absorbing several times their weight in liquid. The ability to be reused without compromising performance adds to their cost-effectiveness and appeal among eco-aware consumers. Enhanced microfiber design has also made them ideal for use on sensitive surfaces due to their lint-free and streak-resistant properties, making them highly desirable across residential and professional kitchens.

The residential application segment was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034. This segment is experiencing rapid expansion as in-home food preparation becomes increasingly popular. Rising awareness of hygiene, combined with a strong shift toward reusable or disposable kitchen solutions, is driving sales.

Urban living, evolving lifestyles, and increased online availability of household products are contributing to the growing usage of kitchen towels for general cleaning, drying, and wiping. The influence of post-pandemic hygiene standards continues to boost demand for single-use paper-based towels, while reusable microfiber options remain preferred among environmentally-minded households.

The U.S. Kitchen Towel Market was valued at USD 0.83 billion in 2024 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034. The country's leading market position stems from a well-established retail infrastructure, a strong hospitality sector, and high disposable income. American consumers place a premium on hygiene, cleanliness, and sustainability, fueling demand for both organic and high-end kitchen towel products. Commercial demand is further supported by a vast network of food service providers such as restaurants, cafes, and catering businesses, which rely on durable and absorbent kitchen towels for daily operations.

Key companies active in the Global Kitchen Towel Industry include Accrol Group, Oji Holdings, Kruger Products, National Paper Products, Sofidel Group, WEPA Professional, Kimberly-Clark, Aldar Tissues, Clearwater Paper, Renova, Procter & Gamble, Nova Tissue, Marcal Manufacturing, Svenska Cellulosa, Metsa Tissue, Towel Depot, Rodriquez, Wausau Paper, Koch Industries, Soundview Paper, Towel & Linen Mills, Resolute Forest Products, Essity, and Kruger. Companies in the kitchen towel market are enhancing their presence through innovation in eco-friendly materials, advanced production technologies, and sustainability certifications.

Many manufacturers are focusing on biodegradable, recyclable, and reusable towel variants to attract environmentally conscious consumers. Strategic expansion in e-commerce channels and direct-to-consumer platforms helps improve reach and brand visibility. Mergers and acquisitions are also being leveraged to gain access to untapped regional markets and boost manufacturing capabilities.

