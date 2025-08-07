Qatar Fall Short Against Lebanon In Asia Cup Thriller

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lebanon edged past a spirited Qatar side with an 84-80 victory in a Group A thriller at the FIBA Asia Cup, held at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah last night.

The match was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Ali Al Thani, President of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), alongside Mohammed bin Saad Al Mughaiseeb, President of the Qatar Basketball Federation, and Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari, General Secretary, National Teams Director, and head of Qatar's delegation.

Qatar, bronze medalists in 2003 and 2005, entered the game with high aspirations in a competitive Group A, which also includes defending champions Australia and South Korea. The first quarter saw both teams evenly matched, with Lebanon-runners-up in 2001, 2005, 2007, and 2022-gaining a slight edge through strong defense and quick offensive transitions, ending the period 16-11.

In the second quarter, Qatar showcased their best performance, led by American professional Brandon Goodwin's dynamic drives and precise shooting. Supported by robust defensive play from Abdulrahman Saad and Alen Hadzibegovic under the basket, Qatar took control, winning the quarter 24-19 to tie the score at 35-35 by halftime.

However, Lebanon dominated the third quarter, dictating the tempo and outscoring Qatar 26-16 to build a 10-point lead. Despite a valiant comeback in the fourth quarter, where Qatar outscored Lebanon 29-23, the deficit proved too large, and Lebanon secured the victory with a final score of 84-80.

Goodwin led all scorers with an impressive 33 points for Qatar, while Lebanon's Ali Mansour and Diedrick Lawson each contributed 12 points.

With this result, Lebanon earned two points, while Qatar secured one point in the Group A standings.

In another Group A match, defending champions Australia asserted their dominance with a commanding 97-61 victory over South Korea, extending their Asia Cup winning streak to 13 games since their debut in 2017.

Qatar now prepare for a challenging matchup against Australia tomorrow, 2025, at 11:00 AM, followed by a potentially decisive clash against South Korea on August 10, 2025, at 11:00 AM, as they aim to secure a spot in the knockout rounds.