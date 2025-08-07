403
Disruption Results in Suspending United Airlines Flights
(MENAFN) A large-scale technological disruption compelled United Airlines to suspend all flights across the country on Wednesday evening, according to a news agency.
Although the issue was resolved, the disturbance affected over 1,000 flights, causing significant delays, and resulted in the termination of more than 40 flights, as reported by FlightAware.
United Airlines explained that the source of the disruption was a breakdown in the carrier’s weight and balance computer program.
"Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports," the airline noted in an official release.
"We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations," the statement added.
The airline mentioned that the outage began a little after 6 p.m. Eastern Time (2200GMT) and was corrected within a span of a few hours.
United also confirmed that it is offering meals and hotel stays for travelers impacted by the incident.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) acknowledged that it was informed United Airlines had "experienced a technology issue disrupting their operations."
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy clarified that the malfunction was limited to United’s systems and bore no relation to the national air traffic control framework.
