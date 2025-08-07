403
Rubio Hints at Trump, Putin Meeting
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Wednesday that President Donald Trump might engage in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin within the next few days, although such a call has not been officially arranged yet.
“It could happen over the next couple of days, it could happen, but none is scheduled at this time,” Rubio mentioned during an interview when questioned about the possibility of Trump speaking with Putin in the coming hours.
Rubio noted that the most recent discussions involving Trump’s designated envoy, Steve Witkoff, and representatives from Russia have served to shed light on Moscow’s expectations.
He remarked that these expectations “may not be what Ukraine can accept, but at least it gives us an outline to work off of.”
According to Rubio, a direct meeting between Trump and Putin would be essential to resolve the ongoing hostilities. “I think it'll take that kind of meeting to bring this thing to an end,” he emphasized.
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump himself said that his envoy Steve Witkoff had a "highly productive" session with Putin.
"Great progress was made!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," he continued.
Witkoff landed in Moscow earlier the same day, marking his fifth journey to Russia since the beginning of the year.
His previous meeting with Putin occurred on April 25.
