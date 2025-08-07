Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Akbar Clarifies 'Septic Tank' Remark On Renu Sudhi

Akbar has sparked the most intense of debates with his dubious remark about fellow contestant Renu Sudhi as being a septic tank and this drama inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 house continues escalating. From something which people could have meant as normal words, it turned out to be a phenomenon of criticism and so Akbar now has to explain his intention and context.

Akbar Clarifies 'Septic Tank' Remark

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, one could hear Akbar referring to Renu Sudhi directly as a septic tank during some group heated chat. This had been appropriately purposed as an outcome of frustration, though the housemates, the audience, and the entire general population reacted to it with disgust. It was a bad personal attack as many of the viewers stormed the social media space, accordingly condemning Akbar.

Renu was very upset but didn't say anything straight after it in the bigg boss house; it could be seen through her expression that she was shocked and hurt. Other housemates looked surprised at having heard the comment; while some condemned it, there were those who just kept quiet.

Akbar's explanation of what he meant, while offering a public clarification inside the house, came following all the nagging. He said,

"I wasn't aware that she was going through something emotionally deep. During the task, I was angry and frustrated, and the words just slipped out. I had no intention of targeting Renu personally or insulting her as a person."

He further added that his words were not intended to relate too descriptively to her character but were more spur-of-the-moment expressions associated with the task. Akbar also confessed that the words were bad and that he regretted having said them.

House Reactions

While a few took his apology at face value and coerced him to be cautious, there were those who felt the harm had already been done. Renu Sudhi remained composed and understood Akbar's explanation but clarified that some statements acquire long-lasting emotional impacts, even on national television.

Host Mohanlal is reportedly about to engage the issue in the weekend episode, leaving fans eagerly anticipatory of how it will happen on stage.

Audience Reaction

The internet maintain two sights: On one end of the spectrum is that segment which believes the apology of Akbar was indeed from the heart and needs to be taken, while on the other side, one premise out of the two that should be agreed upon is that contestants should learn the consequences of their words firsthand and not leave anything for interpretation as far as disrespect goes.

Hashtags like #JusticeForRenuSudhi and #AkbarControversy began trending on Twitter, with fans voicing their support for Renu and demanding strict action against Akbar.

This further proves how words can be felt and experienced inside Bigg Boss. While most participants emotionally charged and exceedingly task-ridden, the much-needed restraint and empathy at such a time is missed. Whether or not Akbar's comments can bury the hatchet remains to be seen, but for now, that certainly adds another twist to an already fiery season.