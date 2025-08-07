Bus Carrying CRPF Jawans Falls Into Deep Gorge In J&K 3 Dead, Several Injured
A bus carrying 23 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel plunged into deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after it lost control on the Khander–Kudwa road near Basantgarh. According to reports, three CRPF jawans have been killed and several injured in the accident. Rescue operations are currently underway at a rapid pace, with emergency teams rushing to the scene.
Union minister Jitendra Singh expressed concern over the incident in a post on X.“Udhampur: Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva–Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF,” he wrote.
Singh added that he had spoken to Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation.“Rescue measures have been initiated immediately. Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help being ensured,” he added.
