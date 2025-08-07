403
Leaked Drafts Show U.S. Plans on Global Rights Abuses
(MENAFN) According to a report published Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump's State Department intends to substantially reduce its condemnation of human rights violations in nations such as Israel, El Salvador, and Russia.
As per a news outlet, confidential preliminary versions of the State Department’s yearly human rights evaluations reveal substantial modifications compared to past editions.
The draft concerning Israel reportedly eliminates details about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption proceedings and his administration’s contentious overhaul of the judicial system.
Additionally, the draft no longer includes previous documentation of Israeli monitoring of Palestinians or restrictions on their mobility.
For instance, it excludes Amnesty International’s report regarding the employment of facial recognition technologies in the occupied regions.
The revised draft for Israel consists of only 25 pages, significantly trimmed from the over 100-page report released under the Biden administration, the news outlet noted.
Regarding El Salvador, the draft asserts there were “no credible reports of significant human rights abuses” in 2024.
This stands in contrast to the prior year’s report, which detailed state-approved executions, documented cases of torture, and “harsh and life-threatening prison conditions,” according to the news outlet.
In the case of Russia, the draft also omits references to anti-LGBTQ+ aggression and governmental suppression of civil liberties.
Internal directives reportedly advised State Department personnel to condense the documents and leave out content deemed politically delicate—unless it was explicitly relevant to U.S. diplomatic goals, the news outlet stated.
