Media reports Spain halts buying US F-35 fighter jets
(MENAFN) Spain has decided to put its plans to purchase American-made F-35 stealth fighter jets on hold, according to a report by El País citing government sources. The reversal comes amid concerns about growing dependency on U.S. defense systems and new EU regulations emphasizing European defense spending.
Initial discussions had been underway for Spain to acquire around 50 of Lockheed Martin’s fifth-generation jets, with more than €6 billion ($7 billion) allocated in the 2023 defense budget to replace aging Harrier and F-18 aircraft. However, a new €10.5 billion defense initiative now reserves 85% of spending for the European defense industry, effectively blocking the F-35 deal.
The move aligns with the EU’s broader push for defense autonomy and comes as Madrid reaffirms its commitment to raising military spending to 2% of GDP. However, the shelving of the F-35 order leaves the Spanish Navy without a clear replacement for its AV-8B Harrier fleet, set to retire by 2030.
Spain's Air Force had also evaluated the F-35A as a temporary solution until the European Future Combat Air System (FCAS) becomes operational—currently expected no earlier than 2040. Though Spain is acquiring Eurofighter jets to replace older F-18s, military officials have cautioned against relying solely on one aircraft model. Admiral Teodoro Lopez Calderon acknowledged in July that, for now, Spain would need to manage with fourth-generation jets.
Tensions with Washington have also influenced the decision. At June’s NATO summit, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez rejected President Donald Trump’s demand for 5% defense spending—prompting threats of new U.S. tariffs. Meanwhile, Washington has continued urging allies to purchase American-made arms.
Although Lockheed Martin noted that Spain’s F-35s would be assembled in Italy, classifying them as “European,” concerns linger over U.S. control of the jet’s systems and high maintenance costs. Critics argue the purchase would deepen strategic dependence on the United States.
Spain’s pause follows similar hesitations in Germany and a defense procurement review in Canada, as NATO members reassess U.S. defense deals amid rising costs and political pressure.
