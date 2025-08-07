Gaza Under Fire, Famine: Death Toll Climbs Amid Warnings Of 'Never-Ending War'

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The death toll in Gaza continues to rise amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes and an escalating humanitarian crisis. The Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that 138 Palestinians were killed and 771 injured in the past 24 hours, bringing the total since the resumption of fighting to 9,654 dead and 39,401 injured.

Since the conflict began on 7 October 2023, 61,158 people have been killed and more than 151,000 wounded, according to the ministry.

Among the latest victims were 87 people killed and 570 injured while attempting to collect humanitarian aid, raising the toll in so-called“bread massacre” incidents to 1,655 dead and over 11,800 injured.

The Gaza Government Media Office said 84 aid trucks entered the strip on Tuesday, most of which were looted or seized amid widespread insecurity. It accused Israel of pursuing“engineered chaos and starvation” to undermine Palestinian social cohesion and resilience. The office stressed that at least 600 trucks a day are needed to meet the basic needs of Gaza's 2.4 million residents, yet only 853 trucks-14% of the required amount-have entered in the past 10 days.

The health ministry also reported five more deaths from starvation and malnutrition, bringing the famine-related death toll to 193, nearly half of them children.

On the ground, Palestinian factions continued attacks on Israeli forces. Hamas's military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said it struck an Israeli D9 bulldozer with a tandem warhead east of Gaza City. Islamic Jihad's Al-Quds Brigades reported joint shelling of Israeli positions near Khan Younis and the destruction of a tank with a barrel bomb in central Khan Younis.

Humanitarian aid airdrops have also drawn criticism. Gaza's Ministry of Interior said falling supply boxes have injured or killed civilians due to crowding or direct impacts on tents and homes, citing a recent incident in northern Gaza. It added that the airdropped aid is negligible compared with needs and urged the reopening of land crossings for sustained large-scale deliveries.

International warnings are mounting. French Ambassador to Israel Frédéric Journès told Israel's public broadcaster that an Israeli occupation of Gaza would amount to a“never-ending war,” urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to pursue a political solution and work with Arab partners on a post-war plan.

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola called for“the broadest possible international pressure” on Israel to stop what he described as acts of genocide. Speaking to Agence France-Presse, Lamola said South Africa had warned in its International Court of Justice submission that Israel's actions would lead to famine and the systematic erasure of Gaza's population. He welcomed recent recognition of a Palestinian state by France, Canada, and others, saying it would increase pressure for a ceasefire.

Germany also voiced deep concern over the worsening crisis, calling for a full ceasefire and rejecting any unilateral annexation of the West Bank. Berlin reiterated its support for a two-state solution and the Palestinians' right to statehood.