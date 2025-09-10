MENAFN - The Conversation) Professor (Practice), Faculty of Business and Economics, Monash University Profile Articles Activity

Kate Fitz-Gibbon is a Professor (Practice) in Leadership and Executive Education (LEE) in the Faculty of Business and Economics at Monash University (Victoria, Australia) and an Honorary Professorial Fellow in the Melbourne Law School at University of Melbourne. Kate also holds an affiliated research appointment with the School of Law and Social Justice at University of Liverpool (UK). Kate's qualifications include a Phd in Criminology (2012), Masters of Human Rights Law (2019), Graduate Certificate of Higher Education (2013) and she is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Kate is an international research leader in the area of domestic and family violence, femicide, responses to all forms of violence against women and children, perpetrator interventions, and the impacts of law reform in Australia and internationally. The findings of Kate's research have been published in books, academic journals, funded reports and presented at national and international criminology conferences. Kate has advised on homicide law reform and family violence reviews in Australia and internationally. Her research has been cited by the High Court of Australia.



2022–present Professor of Social Sciences, Monash University

2020–2022 Associate Professor of Criminology, Monash University

2016–2020 Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Monash University 2012–2016 Lecturer in Criminology, Deakin University



2019 University of Melbourne, Masters of Human Rights Law

2015 Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD), Company Directors Course

2013 Deakin University, Graduate Certificate of Higher Education

2012 Monash University, PhD 2008 Monash University, Bachelor of Arts (Honours)



Australian and New Zealand Society of Criminology British Society of Criminology



