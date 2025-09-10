Kate Fitz-Gibbon
Kate Fitz-Gibbon is a Professor (Practice) in Leadership and Executive Education (LEE) in the Faculty of Business and Economics at Monash University (Victoria, Australia) and an Honorary Professorial Fellow in the Melbourne Law School at University of Melbourne. Kate also holds an affiliated research appointment with the School of Law and Social Justice at University of Liverpool (UK). Kate's qualifications include a Phd in Criminology (2012), Masters of Human Rights Law (2019), Graduate Certificate of Higher Education (2013) and she is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Kate is an international research leader in the area of domestic and family violence, femicide, responses to all forms of violence against women and children, perpetrator interventions, and the impacts of law reform in Australia and internationally. The findings of Kate's research have been published in books, academic journals, funded reports and presented at national and international criminology conferences. Kate has advised on homicide law reform and family violence reviews in Australia and internationally. Her research has been cited by the High Court of Australia.Experience
-
2022–present
Professor of Social Sciences, Monash University
2020–2022
Associate Professor of Criminology, Monash University
2016–2020
Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Monash University
2012–2016
Lecturer in Criminology, Deakin University
-
2019
University of Melbourne, Masters of Human Rights Law
2015
Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD), Company Directors Course
2013
Deakin University, Graduate Certificate of Higher Education
2012
Monash University, PhD
2008
Monash University, Bachelor of Arts (Honours)
-
Australian and New Zealand Society of Criminology
British Society of Criminology
-
Law And Legal Studies (18)
Criminology (1602)
Courts And Sentencing (160203)
Criminal Law And Procedure (180110)
Legal Institutions (Incl. Courts And Justice Systems) (180120)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment