Animal Farm At 80: George Orwell's Enduring Commitment To Socialist Revolution

MENAFN - The Conversation) During the early years of the second world war, George Orwell believed that England's revolutionary moment had arrived. The defeat at Dunkirk had discredited the country's ruling elite. Their bungling had left England on the verge of invasion and defeat.

To win the war and defeat fascism, a social revolution was needed, as Orwell explained in his socialist manifesto, The Lion and the Unicorn (1941). Now was the time, he argued , to turn“this war into a revolutionary war and England into a socialist democracy”.

Orwell believed this revolution, though likely to be violent, would also conserve much, setting free“the native genius of the English people”. England's long liberal tradition would be retained and enhanced, and the revolution would be more patriotic than class-based:

However, while Orwell never overtly abandoned his commitment to socialist revolution, he quickly came to lose heart in its imminence. He came to think that the war would defeat fascism but not totalitarianism, and that real socialism still lay a long way in the future.

In this mood, he wrote Animal Farm in the last months of 1943 and first half of 1944 – with much support and possibly substantial input from his first wife, Eileen O'Shaughnessy . August 17 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the novel's publication.

This article is part of Rethinking the Classics. The stories in this series offer insightful new ways to think about and interpret classic books and artworks. This is the canon – with a twist.

In September 1944, just after completing Animal Farm (it wouldn't be published for another year), Orwell explained some of his wider purposes in a letter to the American intellectual and fellow liberal socialist, Dwight Macdonald.

The Soviet Union, Orwell thought, really did provide people with hope in a socialist future, and for that reason it would not be good to see it destroyed. But at the same time, working people in the west needed“to become disillusioned about it and to realise that they must build their own Socialist movement without Russian interference”. The success of this might then have a“regenerative influence upon Russia” itself.

Orwell, Zamyatin and Animal Farm

It was while writing Animal Farm that Orwell first learned something of substance about the Russian author Yevgeny Zamyatin and his dystopian satire, We , published in 1924.

That book became a significant influence for Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949). Though Orwell did not read We in full until late 1945, he knew a little about the book from Gleb Struve's anthology 25 Years of Soviet Russian Literature in early 1944, and wrote to Struve to tell him it had whetted his appetite to know more about Zamyatin.

Struve's anthology quotes a passage that Orwell would pick out as important. In it, one character declares that“our revolution was the last and there can never be another”. To which his interlocutor responds:“Just like numbers, revolutions are infinite and there can never be a final one.”

George Orwell in 1943. BNUJ

When he adapted Animal Farm for the radio in 1946, Orwell had Napoleon the pig say:“When there has been one rebellion, there can never be another.” But he must surely have had in mind the reply:“There can always be another.”

It was again to Macdonald that Orwell spelled out the implications of Animal Farm in December 1946. Though“primarily” a“satire on the Russian revolution”, Orwell was clear it had“wider application” as a denunciation of“that kind of revolution (violent, conspiratorial) that can only lead to a change of masters”. Revolutions can improve things, he wrote, but only when“the masses ... know how to chuck out their leaders as soon as ... they have done their job”.

Orwell had earlier written in September 1944 that“all revolutions are failures, but they are not all the same failure”. They all fail because perfection is beyond human grasp – the challenge is to fail better and in ways that improve things, as he told Macdonald:

Animal Farm is one of those very short and very accessible books that defy easy interpretation. Classic examples are Niccolo Machiavelli's The Prince (1532) and Thomas More's Utopia (1516). Though political, they are not manifestos, unlike Orwell's The Lion and the Unicorn – that book sought to mobilise people behind a clear vision of an attainable better future.

Animal Farm, in contrast, is a melancholy reflection on the corruption of revolution, and the need to keep looking for a better one.

Beyond the classics

As part of the Rethinking the Classics series, we're asking our experts to recommend a book or artwork that tackles similar themes to the canonical work in question, but isn't (yet) considered a classic itself. Here is Glenn Burgess's suggestion:

Yevgeny Zamyatin as painted by Boris Kustodiev (1923). Wiki Commons

Orwell could not have read anything by Yevgeny Zamyatin other than his dystopian novel, We. It is not much easier for us. Little of Zamyatin's other fiction is currently in print in English translation, apart from a very recent collection of a few stories from Alma Classics.

His two short satires of middle-class English sanctimonious hypocrisy, which Orwell would have greatly enjoyed, were once available as Islanders and the Fisher of Men. Penguin also used to publish a collection of Zamyatin's diverse short fiction: The Dragon and Other Stories. This contains, among much else,“two tales for grown-up children” (a description that could apply to Animal Farm). One of them is a two-page story, The Church of God, which tells what happens when violent acts are used to pursue noble (in this case, holy) purposes.

Like Animal Farm, the story is a reflection on the relationship of ends to means. Zamyatin's stories include more on this theme. He was an early supporter of the Bolsheviks, and an equally early critic of the Bolshevik revolution.

