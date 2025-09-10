Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- The Conversation) British Academy Global Professor, Future of Food, Oxford Martin School, University of Oxford Profile Articles Activity

Paul Behrens is an author and academic at the Oxford Martin School. His popular science book, The Best of Times, The Worst of Times: Futures from the Frontiers of Climate Science (Indigo Press, 2020) describes humanity's current trajectory and possible futures in paired chapters of pessimism and hope, on topics including the economy, energy, land and food. His research and writing has appeared in scientific journals and media outlets such as The New York Times, Scientific American, Politico, Nature Sustainability, Nature Energy, Nature Food, PNAS and the BBC. He and his team won the inaugural Frontiers Planet Prize.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Energy and Environmental Change, Leiden University
Education
  • 2016 Auckland University, PhD



