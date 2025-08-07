403
CITROËN INDIA PARTNERS WITH HDFC BANK TO OFFER COMPREHENSIVE RETAIL & DEALER FINANCE SOLUTIONS
(MENAFN- Fleishman Hillard) National, 6th August 2025 — With a shared vision to simplify vehicle ownership and enhance financial accessibility for customers and dealers alike, Citroën India has partnered with HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, to offer best-in-class retail and dealer finance solutions. This strategic move further strengthens the Stellantis–HDFC alliance, making HDFC Bank the exclusive preferred financier for all Stellantis brands in India, including Jeep, Maserati and now Citroën.
The MoU was signed by Shishir Mishra, Business Head & Director – Strategic Partnerships & Institutional Business, Stellantis India and Mr. Akhilesh Kumar Roy - Business Head – Auto Loans, Inventory Finance and Two-Wheeler Loans, HDFC Bank. Present on the occasion were several senior executives from Stellantis India and HDFC Bank.
With HDFC Bank’s extensive pan-India reach and a proven legacy as one of the most trusted automobile financiers for over two decades, the tie-up empowers both Citroën customers and dealer partners with strong financing support. For customers, this partnership brings enhanced convenience and accessibility with competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options.
One of the standout features is the HDFC Xpress Car Loan, an industry-leading solution offering 30-minute disbursals through a 100% digital interface, eliminating the need for any physical documentation. This makes the car buying journey smoother, faster, and more customer-friendly. Auto Loans have been one of the significant contributors to HDFC Bank’s Retail Assets segment. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank’s Auto Loan book stood over Rs. 1.48 lakh crore
For Citroën dealer partners, the collaboration unlocks a suite of customised floorplan finance solutions designed to support day-to-day operations and growth. Dealers will benefit from preferential terms, competitive rates, and a wide range of financial products tailored to their business needs. The partnership also ensures seamless processing for working capital and inventory funding, empowering dealers with greater financial agility and operational efficiency.
Commenting on the announcement, Shishir Mishra, Business Head & Director – Strategic Partnerships & Institutional Business, Stellantis India, said, “Financing plays a pivotal role in the car buying journey. New-age customers are increasingly seeking smart, flexible financing solutions that align with their lifestyles and convenience. They value speed, transparency, and convenience in their car-buying journey, making innovative finance options a key decision driver. At Citroën, we believe in making mobility more accessible and seamless for our customers and partners. This partnership with HDFC Bank not only strengthens our financing ecosystem but also reaffirms our commitment to delivering holistic, convenient and trusted experiences across all touchpoints.”
Mr. Arvind Vohra, Group Head – Retail Assets, HDFC Bank said, ”We are pleased to partner with Citroën for offering a simplified auto-financing journey. HDFC Bank’s vast geographical footprint, consumer centric banking products and robust credit intelligence capabilities will unlock a speedier and convenient auto ownership journey.”
