Asim Munir To Become Next Pakistan President? Army Clarifies
The army's response came following rumours and a wave of disinformation on social media during the previous weeks that Munir plans to replace President Asif Ali Zardari .
Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an interview with The Economist, made it clear that the army chief has no interest in the presidency and no such proposal is under consideration, the state-run PTV posted on social media on Wednesday.Also Read | Did China provide 'external support' to Pakistan? Asim Munir says...
"Talks about Field Marshal Asim Munir becoming the president of Pakistan are completely baseless," he said.
On July 10, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi rejected rumours regarding the possible ouster of President Zardari and termed it a“malicious campaign.”Also Read | What Asim Munir told Trump: 'Pakistan fears jihadist militants may thrive...'
He said that President Zardari“enjoys a strong and respectful relationship with the leadership of the armed forces.”
Naqvi stressed that Munir's“sole focus” was Pakistan's strength and stability, and“nothing else”.
