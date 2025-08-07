Trump's Special Envoy Meets Putin For The Fifth Time Amid Ukraine Peace Push

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, in Moscow on Wednesday, August 6, according to international media reports. The meeting was part of an ongoing effort to resolve the Ukraine conflict through diplomatic channels.

According to Reuters, this marks the fifth meeting between Putin and Witkoff in 2025-an indication of the Trump administration's serious engagement in brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine. The talks are taking place against a ticking clock, with only two days remaining before Trump's imposed deadline for a peace deal.

The latest round of negotiations occurred in the Kremlin, Russia's presidential palace. The meeting is seen as part of escalating U.S. diplomatic efforts, with Trump having previously called the war“senseless” and pressing Moscow for a peace deal before August 8. Failing that, Trump has threatened sweeping new sanctions and secondary tariffs on Russia's key trading partners, including China and India.

Russian state media TASS reported that Witkoff, upon arriving in Moscow, first met with Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev at Vnukovo Airport. The two later held a private discussion in Zaryadye Park, a symbolic gesture highlighting informal diplomacy.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the meeting as“constructive,” stating that multiple issues were discussed, including the normalization of U.S.-Russia relations. Still, Western media outlets such as Deutsche Welle report ongoing disputes over the peace terms-specifically regarding Russia's demands for territorial concessions from Ukraine, which remain a major stumbling block.

With Trump publicly demanding a resolution by August 8, pressure is mounting on all sides. Analysts say the talks represent a pivotal moment not only for Ukraine but also for broader U.S.–Russia relations, which have remained strained since the onset of the war.

Despite the push from Washington, peace appears elusive for now. The outcome of this diplomatic sprint may shape the next phase of global power dynamics, with the world watching whether the Trump administration can deliver on its promise to end the war-or trigger a new wave of sanctions with global consequences.

