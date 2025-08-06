Warsaw To Host Celebrations Marking Ukraine's Independence Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced on the Euromaidan-Warszawa Facebook page.

This year's celebration will take place in a symbolic place and at a symbolic time-when the struggle for Ukraine's freedom continues.

“Independence Day is a reminder of the price of freedom. Today, this struggle continues, and each of us is part of it,” the post says.

Participants in the event will join their voices, thank the defenders, honor those who are no longer with us, and show that Ukraine is alive, strong, and unconquered.“This is more than an event. It is our common spirit,” the organizers emphasize.

We remind you that Ukrainians and friends of Ukraine have been invited to an event dedicated to Ukraine's Independence Day, which will take place in the Swedish capital.