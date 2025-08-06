Warsaw To Host Celebrations Marking Ukraine's Independence Day
This year's celebration will take place in a symbolic place and at a symbolic time-when the struggle for Ukraine's freedom continues.
“Independence Day is a reminder of the price of freedom. Today, this struggle continues, and each of us is part of it,” the post says.Read also: Ukraine looks forward to constructive dialogue with new Polish president, says ambassador
Participants in the event will join their voices, thank the defenders, honor those who are no longer with us, and show that Ukraine is alive, strong, and unconquered.“This is more than an event. It is our common spirit,” the organizers emphasize.
We remind you that Ukrainians and friends of Ukraine have been invited to an event dedicated to Ukraine's Independence Day, which will take place in the Swedish capital.
