27 More Palestinians Murdered By Israeli Attacks In Gaza Latest Death Toll: 61,158

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Aug 7 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 27 more Palestinians were murdered, in Zionist Israeli attacks yesterday, while 20 others died in a food truck overturn in the Gaza Strip, according to sources.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defence in Gaza, said that, the attacks targeted a tent housing displaced persons and gatherings of people waiting for aid in the Gaza Strip.

Basal said that, seven people were murdered by Israeli army fire, while waiting for aid, near two U.S.-backed distribution centres in Rafah and at the Netzarim area in the centre.

Issa Mukhaimer, 37, was among the mourners with his family at the Nasser Complex in Khan Younis, where they had gathered to receive the body of a relative, murdered by the marauding Zionist Israeli army fire, in Rafah, while trying to obtain food.

“Everyone who goes to the aid centres returns carrying a bag of flour or being carried dead on shoulders,” Mukhaimer said, tearfully.

The man said in a loud voice,“The people don't want war. We want to live in freedom and peace and end the tragic situation of displacement and homelessness.”

Nine people, including children, were murdered, when Israeli aircraft bombed two homes in the Shuja'iyya and Zeitoun neighbourhoods, east of Gaza City, according to Basal. Three people were murdered and five others wounded, in an airstrike targeting a convoy of aid workers in Gaza City.

Basal added that, among those killed were two girls. One was a six-month-old baby, who was shot by an Israeli drone, while she was in her family's tent, on al-Nafaq Street in Gaza City. The other girl was shot in the head inside her tent, in the north-west of Khan Younis.

He said that, a family of five, including a husband, wife, and three children, was murdered, when Israeli aircraft targeted their home, in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip. He noted that a neighbour of the house was also killed by shrapnel from the bombing.

Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director of the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, said that, the pressure on the Gaza Strip's hospitals is extremely high, warning of the loss of wounded patients, due to the hospitals' inability to accommodate them.

Abu Salmiya added in a press statement that, hospital occupancy exceeds 300 percent, noting that, anesthetics will run out in the Gaza Strip within 48 hours, and the health authorities do not have sufficient stocks of blood units.

Meanwhile, local Palestinian sources said that, the Zionist Israeli naval forces arrested six fishermen in the sea, off the central Gaza Strip, after surrounding their boat and transferring them to an unknown location.

The barbaric Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement, yesterday that, directed by intelligence, IDF troops continue operations against“terrorist organisations” in the Gaza Strip (including women and children).

“IDF troops operating in northern Gaza continue to dismantle 'terrorist infrastructure' above and below ground. During operational activity yesterday (Tuesday), IDF troops rapidly dismantled the launcher that launched mortars towards IDF troops in northern Gaza,” it said.

“In the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops dismantled 'terrorist infrastructure,' located in several significant tunnel shafts, and eliminated several terrorists,” it said.

Since Israel resumed its intensified military campaign on March 18, at least 9,654 Palestinians have been murdered and 39,401 injured, bringing the overall death toll in Gaza since the war began in Oct, 2023 to 61,158, with a total of 151,442 people injured, according to health authorities in Gaza, yesterday.

Furthermore, the trigger-happy Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, yesterday ordered residents of several areas in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City, to evacuate their homes.

Adraee said in a press statement, the forces“are continuing to deepen the operations westward.”

Adraee continued,“For your safety, evacuate immediately south towards Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.”

Following the order, dozens of families in those areas were forced to leave their homes, carrying belongings and clothes under the sun, amid dire humanitarian conditions, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

Mohsen Malka, as he and his family were about to leave, said,“The situation has been unbearable for 21 months, and we have been displaced between areas multiple times, due to military orders.”

Later yesterday, Adraee issued a new warning regarding Khan Younis, saying,“To those in the tents in the Al-Nasr neighbourhood of Khan Younis, in Block 110 and the eastern part of Block 89, the IDF is continuing its ground manoeuvre and using heavy force in your area to expand the scope of the fighting.”– NNN-WAFA