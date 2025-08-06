PM To Flag Off Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat On Aug 10
According to a senior railway official, the high-speed train service will offer a faster and more comfortable travel option for pilgrims and other passengers commuting between Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.
“Vande Bharat train No. 26406 will run from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Amritsar while train No. 26405 will run from Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra six days a week except Tuesday,” he added.
A statement said that train No. 26406 will depart from Katra at 6:40 am and reach Amritsar at 12:20 pm, with stops at Jammu, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar City, Vyas etc.
The same train numbered 26405 will depart from Amritsar at 4:25 pm and reach Katra at 10 pm.
“The new service is expected to significantly benefit pilgrims heading to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine by reducing travel time and offering modern onboard facilities,” the official added.
