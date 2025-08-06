5 WWE Heel Turns That Shocked Fans But Failed Miserably Right After

Not every heel turn becomes iconic. These five WWE moments shocked fans but quickly fizzled out.

John Cena turning heel after 20 years should've been unforgettable. It was huge at the Elimination Chamber. Fans were stunned. The Rock even got involved. But then...nothing.

No follow-up, no promos, no big storyline. Outside of Travis Scott's surprise at WrestleMania 41, the moment fizzled. Cena's back to being the smiling hero. The heel run? A huge missed opportunity.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods booted Big E from The New Day in December. Fans were shocked. The setup hinted at a Woods vs. Kofi feud. But after the emotional turn? Barely anything.

Sure, they've had some heat online and won gold at WrestleMania 41, but their run's lacked punch. Maybe the tag division's weak babyface side is the issue. A SmackDown shift might fix it.

Ambrose turned on Seth Rollins on a night fans were already emotional, as Roman Reigns had just announced his leukemia had returned. It got heat, yes. But it felt wrong. There was no clear reason. The whole angle felt off.

Ambrose's frustrations behind the scenes grew, and not long after, he left WWE for AEW. It's a turn remembered for its awkward timing more than its story.

In 2005, Shawn Michaels randomly turned heel and superkicked Hulk Hogan on RAW. It led to a match at SummerSlam, but no trilogy. Hogan reportedly wasn't interested in doing more. The feud became a joke.

Michaels oversold everything at the pay-per-view. Fans remember the comedy, not the rivalry. The turn had potential, but one match wasn't enough to make it matter.

WrestleMania 17 ended with Stone Cold Steve Austin turning heel and siding with his arch-enemy, Mr. McMahon. Fans were shocked, and confused. Austin was too popular. The turn didn't stick.

Sure, he delivered backstage comedy with Kurt Angle and Vince, but something was missing. Triple H's injury killed The Two-Man Power Trip's momentum. The whole thing ended up being a fun detour, not a great heel run.