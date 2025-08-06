INDOCHINO And Nordstrom Deepen Partnership With Another Five New Shop-In-Shops Across The U.S.

Nordstrom Aventura Mall, Aventura, FL

Nordstrom Boca Raton, FL

Nordstrom Park Meadows, Lone Tree, CO

Nordstrom Woodfield, Schaumburg, IL

Nordstrom Southcenter Mall, near Seattle, WA

With these additions, INDOCHINO now operates in 33 Nordstrom locations, placing its made‐to‐measure experience within easy reach of more than 90% of U.S. consumers. "We are thrilled to bring our made‐to‐measure experience to these exciting new Nordstrom locations," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. "This expansion reflects the continued success of our collaboration and growing consumer demand for personalized fashion-from Aventura and Boca Raton to Woodfield and Southcenter, we're delivering quality tailoring with accessibility and ease."

What customers can expect:

A personalized appointment with an INDOCHINO Style Guide

Selection from hundreds of premium fabrics, linings, and customization touches including lapels, buttons, monograms, and more

Measurements taken in‐store; garments delivered to the customer's doorstep in approximately three weeks

Complimentary simple alterations through Nordstrom's renowned tailoring services

About INDOCHINO

INDOCHINO is a global leader in made-to-measure apparel. Founded in 2007, the brand offers customizable garments crafted to each customer's precise measurements and delivered directly to their door. With almost 60 showrooms and 37 Nordstrom shop-in-shops across North America, INDOCHINO is redefining the retail experience through personalized service, modern design, and a seamless omnichannel approach.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. Each custom garment is made to the customer's precise measurements and shipped to their door, hassle-free.

For more information, visit and follow INDOCHINO's social media channels.

SOURCE Indochino Apparel Inc.