Amir And UK Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Developments In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with Prime Minister of the friendly United Kingdom HE Keir Starmer, bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in various fields.

This came during a phone call HH the Amir received on Wednesday from HE Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer.

The call also touched on the latest regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip, where both sides stressed the need to ensure sufficient humanitarian aid reaches the people of the Strip and the priority of achieving an immediate ceasefire.