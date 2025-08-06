NHRC Chairperson Meets Officials In Beirut To Enhance Qatari-Lebanese Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah has met with a number of officials and representatives of civil society organizations during a series of meetings held in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, to enhance cooperation in the field of human rights.

The Chairperson of the NHRC began her meetings with HE Dr. Michel Moussa, Chairman of the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee in the Lebanese Parliament.

During the meeting, they emphasized the importance of cooperation in organizing relevant events, research, and activities, in partnership with the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions and parliamentary institutions.

Her Excellency also reviewed the State of Qatar's efforts to support the Palestinian people, particularly in the areas of humanitarian aid, contributing to the ceasefire, and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

She expressed her concern over the policy of starvation and obstruction of relief pursued by the occupation authorities, which has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the Strip.

The Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee praised Lebanon's role in supporting the Palestinian cause, stressing the importance of ending double standards and preventing impunity.

In another meeting, HE Al Attiyah met with Dr. Fadi Gerges, Chairman of the Lebanese National Commission for Human Rights, which includes the Committee for the Prevention of Torture, along with several heads of civil society organizations concerned with the rights of persons with disabilities, women, and children.

During the meeting, they discussed launching joint projects and initiatives, developing legislation, supporting complaint mechanisms, and strengthening national alliances for the protection of rights.

Her Excellency praised the Lebanese Commission's efforts in monitoring prisons, receiving complaints, and engaging internationally.

She affirmed the support of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) in Qatar, particularly with regard to reviewing accreditation files and providing expertise that contributed to the Qatari NHRC's attainment of an "A" rating from the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions.

Al Attiyah also called on civil society organizations to benefit from the United Nations human rights mechanisms and reviewed the NHRC's efforts to promote the rights of vulnerable groups, stressing the State of Qatar's commitment to strengthening partnerships with Lebanon, which would contribute to improving the human rights situation in both countries.