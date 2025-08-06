Moderate To Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Sagimet Biosciences, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Shang

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,“Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris- Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type.

Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Overview:

Acne vulgaris is a prevalent skin condition that typically starts with the formation of microcomedones, which may develop into open comedones (blackheads) or closed comedones (whiteheads). As it advances, patients may experience inflammatory lesions such as papules, pustules, and nodules. Nodulocystic acne, marked by pustules larger than 0.5 cm, can result in scarring and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH). This is especially common in individuals with skin of color, where redness may be less apparent but pigmentation changes often linger.

External triggers like mechanical friction (from helmets or tight collars), exposure to certain chemicals, or specific medications can initiate or exacerbate acne. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), acne severity is categorized as follows:



Mild: Few to several papules and pustules, without nodules

Moderate: Multiple papules, pustules, and a few nodules Severe: Numerous papules and pustules, along with many nodules

In clinical practice, dermatologists use grading scales and standardized imagery to assess acne severity. Clinical trials typically involve counting inflamed and non-inflamed lesions at consistent time points, though ensuring uniformity can be challenging.

Treatment approaches are tailored based on factors such as age, gender, acne severity, duration, and prior response to therapies. Many patients seek care specifically for PIH, which can have a notable psychological impact.

"Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Report



Key players such as Sagimet Biosciences, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Fudan-Zhangjiang Bio-Pharmaceutical, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Cutia Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH, Braintree Laboratories, and others are exploring novel drug candidates to enhance the treatment landscape.

Promising therapies currently in various stages of development include TVB-2640, BOS 356, and more.

In October 2023, the FDA approved Cabtreo, the first fixed-dose triple-combination topical gel for acne vulgaris in individuals aged 12 and above. Clinical trials demonstrated significant improvements in both inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesions, with only mild to moderate adverse events reported.

Phyla has introduced an innovative approach using bacteriophages-viruses that selectively target acne-causing bacteria. Their Acne Phage Serum has delivered encouraging results, with some users noticing improvements within just seven days. Meanwhile, AviClear, a device utilizing a 1,726-nanometer laser to reduce sebum production by targeting sebaceous glands, has shown impressive outcomes in trials. Around 80% of patients experienced at least a 50% reduction in acne after three one-hour sessions, with long-lasting results that require no ongoing treatment.

Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris market.

Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Emerging Drugs



TVB-2640: Sagimet Biosciences BOS 356: Boston Pharmaceuticals

Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Companies

Over 15 leading companies are currently developing therapies for moderate to severe inflammatory acne vulgaris. Among them, Sagimet Biosciences stands out with a drug candidate that has reached Phase II clinical trials-the most advanced stage of development in this area so far.

DelveInsight's report covers around 15+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Assessment by Product Type

. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris By Stage

. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Assessment by Route of Administration

. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Assessment by Molecule Type

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Current Treatment Patterns

4. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Discontinued Products

13. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Product Profiles

14. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Key Companies

15. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Unmet Needs

18. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Future Perspectives

19. Moderate to Severe Inflammatory Acne Vulgaris Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

