Gelbmann PodiatryChicago Podiatrist Advocates for Human-Centred Tech and Listening-Based Diagnosis to Improve Outcomes for Everyday Foot Conditions

CHICAGO, IL - August 6, 2025 - Dr. Gelbmann of Gelbmann Podiatry, a leading foot and ankle clinic in Chicago, is calling on healthcare providers and patients alike to rethink how foot care is delivered-especially in local, community-based clinics.

The message comes after widespread response to the article,“What London Can Learn from a Small Chicago Foot Clinic That Took a Different Path,” which highlighted the clinic's low-cost, high-impact approach to treating common foot and ankle problems using modern tools and old-fashioned listening.

“It's not about being high-tech for the sake of it,” says Dr. Gelbmann.“It's about choosing tools that actually help and spending time figuring out the real cause of a patient's pain.”

A Problem That's More Common Than People Realise

Foot and ankle problems are on the rise globally. According to the National Foot Health Assessment, 78% of adults in the U.S. have experienced a foot issue at some point-yet only one-third have seen a specialist.

In the UK, studies show foot pain affects around 1 in 5 people at any given time, often leading to mobility issues, lost work days, and in severe cases, long-term disability.

“People think heel pain or numbness is something they just have to live with,” Dr. Gelbmann explains.“But in many cases, it's treatable-if you take the time to diagnose it properly.”

Why Local Clinics Need to Rethink the Basics

Dr. Gelbmann believes smaller clinics, especially in busy cities like Chicago or London, are the key to faster, more effective care-if they rethink how they operate.

“The same doctor sees each patient. We watch how they walk. We take a proper history. That's when you start to see patterns other places might miss,” he says.

His clinic uses digital X-rays, Swift microwave wart removal, and Class IV therapeutic lasers, but it's not just about the tools.

“The best tech in the world won't help if the patient's rushed out the door in 10 minutes,” he adds.

One Patient, One Story, One Solution

Dr. Gelbmann shared the story of a man in his 60s who had been nearly immobile for two years, assuming his pain was arthritis.

“We looked at how he moved and realised it was a compressed nerve in the ankle. He had one laser session and was walking again,” he said.“That's not magic. That's listening.”

How Patients Can Take the Lead in Their Own Care

Dr. Gelbmann isn't just calling on other providers to change. He also wants patients to advocate for themselves.

Here's what people can do now:



Pay attention to how you walk: Don't ignore limps, shifts, or pain while walking. These are clues.

Ask questions: If a diagnosis doesn't make sense, ask about other causes-especially tendons or nerves.

Research modern treatments: Tools like Swift or laser therapy may not be offered everywhere but are worth asking about.

Look for clinics that take time: Continuity of care matters. Seeing the same provider helps catch small changes. Speak up early: Don't wait until foot pain affects your job or lifestyle. Early intervention is often easier and cheaper.

“The worst thing you can do is wait,” says Dr. Gelbmann.“Most conditions are simpler to treat when caught early.”

About Gelbmann Podiatry

Founded in 2016, Gelbmann Podiatry is based in Chicago, Illinois. The clinic specialises in foot and ankle conditions including Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome, Tendinitis, Hammer Toe, and chronic wounds. It is known for its patient-focused care, advanced in-office technology, and commitment to conservative treatment whenever possible.