Jaishankar, G4 Fms Discuss Reformed Multilateralism In Munich

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met his counterparts from the G4 countries (Germany, Japan, Brazil, and India) and discussed "reformed multilateralism" on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2026 in Germany. Jaishankar met the German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Brazilian FM Mauro Vieira and Japanese FM Toshimitsu Motegi. "A G-4 meeting of India, Germany, Japan and Brazil to discuss reformed multilateralism. Held on the sidelines of the @MunSecConf for the first time," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

Germany Signals Recalibrated Approach to BRICS

As India and Brazil are also part of the BRICS, earlier on Saturday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has indicated a recalibration in Europe's approach towards emerging powers, such as BRICS nations, saying that Germany now recognises shared interests and values with countries such as India and Brazil, even as differences persist with Russia and China.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Wadephul acknowledged that, in previous years, grouping countries primarily under the BRICS framework had led to some alienation. "Some years ago, we first saw these countries as being members of the BRICS, and that sort of alienated us from them, and that was wrong," he said. Wadephul added, "We have a lot of things in common with countries like India and Brazil. Why not focus on these common interests and common values? This is, I think, the new view that Europe and Germany are putting into the work."

Jaishankar Engages with G7 Ministers

Meanwhile, S Jaishankar met with G7 Foreign Ministers at the Munich Security Conference, reiterating India's support for the UN@80 agenda and underscoring New Delhi's role in safeguarding global security. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to engage with G7 Foreign Ministers today at @MunSecConf. Reiterated India's support of the UN@80 agenda, particularly meaningful reform of the UN Security Council."

He also emphasised India's role in safeguarding the sea lines of communication, acting as a first responder in crises, strengthening port security, and contributing to resilient submarine cable infrastructure. "Emphasised our role in safeguarding sea lines of communication, serving as a first responder, strengthening port security, and contributing to resilient submarine cable infrastructure. Our conversation brought out the many convergences and shared interests between India and the G7", the post read.

About the 62nd Munich Security Conference

The 62nd Munich Security Conference began on February 13 and will go on till February 15, at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof and the Rosewood Munich. Led by MSC Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger, the conference brings together hundreds of decision-makers and opinion leaders from around the world to deliberate on pressing security challenges. Nearly 50 Heads of State and Government have confirmed participation at MSC 2026, including leaders from most European countries and a large delegation from the German Federal Government led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz. (ANI)

