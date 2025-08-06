Zelensky Holds Meeting With Syrskyi And Shmyhal In Sumy Region
“There were separate reports on the situation along the entire frontline, our priorities, the Ministry of Defense's plan for the next six months, and the actions of the Air Assault Forces. We discussed everything in detail,” Zelensky noted.
He added that the work is underway to strengthen Ukraine's defense and enhance the capabilities of its soldiers.
According to the President's official website , General Syrskyi provided a report on the operational and strategic situation across the front line.Read also: President honors soldiers of 80th Air Assault Brigade
Minister Shmyhal outlined the Ministry of Defense's six-month work plan and key priorities. These include the development of defense innovations, expansion of digitalization, increased production of weapons and military equipment, improved management of defense resources, and efforts to attract international assistance.
The President also heard a report from Oleh Apostol on the current activities of the Air Assault Forces.
As Ukrinform reported, on the anniversary of the start of the Kursk operation, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the warriors of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment at the unit's command post in the Sumy region.
Photo credit: President's Office
